Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Mecha Frieza

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most interesting things about the Dragon Ball Z-era movies is that they didn't necessarily try hard to fit into canon. They had elements that openly contradicted the established timeline consistently, and often used villains in similar ways to major arcs. For example, Turles from Tree of Might is a stand-in for the Saiyan Saga villains Raditz, Vegeta, and Nappa, distilling the idea of that big fight into a movie. Cooler is both a sequel to and story inspired by the Frieza Saga, with Cooler going a similar direction as Frieza, starting as an alien that can transform and later having his biological parts return as a cyborg villain — though, Return of Cooler did add a lot of new detail to that idea to separate Freiza from Cooler.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.