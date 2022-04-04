Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Mini Son Goku

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The Dragon Ball GT focus continues, but I'm happy to say that we now know a lot more about the set. Bandai quickly pulled the set trailer for Ultimate Squad after briefly releasing it claiming that they had to make an edit. Very few were quick enough to see it, so the reason for the edit discussed amongst fans on social media should be taken with a grain of salt. Some said that they believed that the trailer was pulled because it had a spoiler for the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Others suggested that the trailer erroneously referred to the set having a God Rare, which it does not. Either way, the trailer can be viewed here and it notably furthers the set's focus on robots and androids, a theme that permeates not only the Red Ribbon Army and DBGT sections of the set, but really the entire expansion.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.