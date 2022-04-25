Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SS2 Kefla SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Oh man… I don't want to say it, but I have to keep it 100% funky with my fellow DBSCG collectors. I think Bandai did Kefla so, so wrong here.

Kefla is one of the most interesting developments of the Tournament of Power. We get the first two female Super Saiyans ever, Caulifla and Kale, and we even see Kale display traits associated with the Legendary Super Saiyan form, bringing that into canon for the first time. Then, we get Kefla, another Saiyan Potara fusion that gives Ultra Instinct Goku a run for his money.

We've received a lot of great Kefla cards, but the illustration here is just a mess. The uber close-up on the face, the business of the way the gold outlines her blast… it's just a shame.

Thankfully, the rest of the SPRs in the set make up for it, as some of the ones I'll be showing soon are examples of how terrific this card type can be when done right. But we can't win 'em all and unfortunately, Kefla had to take an immense L in Ultimate Squad.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.