Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SSG Goku & Beerus

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

More multi-colored cards! This section of the set has a much wider focus than the standard Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Black sections which tend to dedicate their space to a single storyline. Yesterday's multi-colored previews showcased a Super Saiyan 2 Kefla card from the Tournament of Power and a Perfect Cell card from, of course, the Cell Saga. Today's previews feature a blazing Super Saiyan God Goku card and an intense Beerus card from the movie and, later, Saga that brought back Dragon Ball with new energy: Battle of the Gods. We have seen a lot of cards like this from Bandai, but I just don't get tired of them, especially cards featuring Beerus. Stay tuned in a future update for Special Rares featuring these characters.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.