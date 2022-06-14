Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Teaming Up Special Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This beautiful Special Rare (SPR) is one I was just quite excited to pull from a few loose packs I picked up. I love the use of gold foil on SPRs and how now even Unison SPRs use that effect to trace along the card's entire line art. Before Cross Spirits, Unison SPRs tended to look more like Super Rares with limited foil until this change was made. Also, the holographic background looks incredible with the wavey foil pattern playing out over the swirling blue and purple sky dotted with stars. Android 18 and Android 17 are two of the most iconic androids in the entire series, so it's cool to see such an android-focused set recognize this duo with one of the very best cards that can be pulled in Ultimate Squad packs.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.