The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 15: Zamazenta VSTAR The Pokémon TCG closed out the Sword & Shield era with Crown Zenith which featured the Legendary Zamazenta in its Crowned Shield form.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at the another set of Legendary cards from the set.

The second of the two Sword & Shield mascots get a run of cards in Crown Zenith, which is, of course, necessary to close out this era. Zamazenta, the Shield-themed Pokémon, gets a standard card from GIDORA, which is actually my favorite of the three. Seeing Zamazenta walking toward us in this Crowned Shield form in the middle of a sunny forest makes it seem real and quite epic. Meanwhile, 5ban Graphics handles both the V and VSTAR, which make Zamazenta look ferocious. The V is especially strong as this Legendary Pokémon lets out an Earth-shaking roar.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.