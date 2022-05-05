Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: The Guys Who Beat Cell

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The Cell Games is one of the most dramatic and emotional arcs in Dragon Ball history. It sees Gohan make good on years of character building as he embraces the anger within and ascends beyond any Saiyan's power to take on and ultimate defeat Cell, saving the world. It's funny to think, though, that this cathartic and tragic climax where Gohan saved the world at the cost of his father also introduces one of the series' funniest character, Mr. Satan. Satan (also known as Hercule) is a World Martial Arts champion who has the dramatic personality of a pro wrestler. He ends up taking credit for killing Cell and saving the world, writing off the Z Fighter's use of ki as special effects. Mr. Satan would go on to become a major and even pivotal character in the Buu Saga.

