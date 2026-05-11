Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Set For Full Release Later This Week

After a long Early Access development period, Hotel Architect has been given a proper release date, set to come out later this week

Article Summary Hotel Architect exits Early Access on May 14, 2026, bringing the full PC release to Steam later this week.

The Hotel Architect 1.0 launch adds sandbox mode, two new locations, a couples system, and a new scenario mode.

Build and manage dream hotels worldwide, balancing design, guest demands, staffing, logistics, and finances.

Hotel Architect blends creative construction with tycoon strategy as players chase five-star ratings and success.

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions will release the full version of Hotel Architect later this week. After a lengthy Early Access period, the game will finally be released on May 14, 2026, for PC via Steam. With the full launch, the game will be getting some new additions not in the preview build, including a custom sandbox mode, two new locations, a couples system, a new scenario mode, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the game out this Thursday.

Manage The Best Hotel This Side Of Anywhere in Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decorations and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your sauna is missing a bar, simply build one for your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

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