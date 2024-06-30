Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: ,

Dungeons & Dragons Getting 50th Anniversary Book "Worlds & Realms"

Dungeons & Dragons to get new 50th Anniversary book with Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond.

  • Discover D&D's 50-year legacy in "Worlds & Realms," curated by Adam Lee.
  • Embark on multiverse adventures with Mordenkainen's guidance.
  • Featuring exclusive short stories by award-winning writers.
  • Explore the evolution of D&D through enchanting artwork and lore.

Ten Speed Press revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons book on the way, as Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond will celebrate the game's 50th Anniversary. This is a massive book that has been put together by Adam Lee, as it provides an expansive look at fifty years of D&D by examining the art and lore of the worlds, planes, and settings across the game's history. They examine a plethora of worlds in the D&D multiverse, with text narrated by legendary mage Mordenkainen, as you're getting tons of official artwork curated from fifty years of source books and adventures. We have more info about it below, as the book will be released on October 29, 2024.

Dungeons & Dragons Getting 50th Anniversary Book "Worlds & Realms"
Credit: Ten Speed press

Dungeons & Dragons – Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond

