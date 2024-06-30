Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, ten speed press

Dungeons & Dragons Getting 50th Anniversary Book "Worlds & Realms"

Dungeons & Dragons to get new 50th Anniversary book with Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond.

Article Summary Discover D&D's 50-year legacy in "Worlds & Realms," curated by Adam Lee.

Embark on multiverse adventures with Mordenkainen's guidance.

Featuring exclusive short stories by award-winning writers.

Explore the evolution of D&D through enchanting artwork and lore.

Ten Speed Press revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons book on the way, as Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond will celebrate the game's 50th Anniversary. This is a massive book that has been put together by Adam Lee, as it provides an expansive look at fifty years of D&D by examining the art and lore of the worlds, planes, and settings across the game's history. They examine a plethora of worlds in the D&D multiverse, with text narrated by legendary mage Mordenkainen, as you're getting tons of official artwork curated from fifty years of source books and adventures. We have more info about it below, as the book will be released on October 29, 2024.

Dungeons & Dragons – Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond

Worlds & Realms is an illustrated, story-driven retrospective celebrating the immersive worldbuilding of D&D since the iconic game's inception in 1974. Legendary mage Mordenkainen takes adventurers on a fantastical journey through the multiverse, delving into memorable and fascinating lore and locations across all five editions of the game. With Mordenkainen's guidance, readers will revisit worlds that have come to define D&D over the decades, from the familiar realms of the Material Plane to lands beyond the Astral Sea. Mordenkainen's philosophical musings provide a mage's-eye view of the world's unique features, creatures, and characters, captivating readers' imaginations as they learn more about the history and mysteries of the multiverse.Additionally, readers will join adventuring parties with inhabitants of each realm through exclusive short stories by award-winning contributors Jaleigh Johnson, Jody Houser, Eric Campbell, Jasmine Bhullar, and Geoffrey Golden. Full of exciting and enchanting artwork showing fifty years of gameplay evolution from vintage D&D through the present, with original cover and chapter-opener illustrations, Worlds & Realms is a spellbinding tour of the strange and wonderful worlds of the multiverse, appealing to both new and long-standing fans alike.

