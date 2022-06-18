Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Tournament Winner Cards

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

These are the new Tournament Pack Winner Cards that have been revealed alongside of Ultimate Squad. These cannot be pulled in packs of the set but are rather given in these Winner Packs to competing players. Most of the DBSCG coverage online comes at the hobby from a player's perspective so I keep it firmly from a collector's point of view here. What collectors might wonder when they see these cards is, of course, how to obtain them if they don't play the game. These will be able to be found on the secondary market when players and likely stores begin to sell them. The prices are high right now as one has to win to obtain these, with many of the Winner cards going for over $40. While these will never drop to bulk price, they will likely go down in value as they are still new.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.