Dragon Ball Super: Realm Of The Gods Pre-Release Cards Not Available?

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. It was pre-release weekend for this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, but word has come in that not all stores were able to participate.

I reported earlier that some stores have had trouble receiving pre-release products from Bandai. Now, I can confirm that it isn't Bandai proper but instead distributors that have struggled to get tournament-official stores the correct project. I spoke to a store owner today who said that they were hopeful that they would still be able to receive the pre-release materials from their distributor. Those who are not able to do so, though, will leave customers without these promise and pre-release packs. My suggestion to those who miss, which actually may end up being me (alas!), is to head to eBay but to be patient. Prices are going to be inflated at first, especially if the lack of supply is pervasive. However, prices on these items drop as stores that get them tend to have extra. I'd suggest holding out for the next two weeks and then, if your store isn't able to acquire the product, then check out eBay.

