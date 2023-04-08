Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Number One SCR Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Collector Booster version of Power Absorbed adds an interesting element to the You Are Number One SCR.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by. Today, let's take a look at an alternate version of one of the set's Secret Rares.

This one is a little weird for multiple reasons. When the regular You Are Number One SCR was revealed for Power Absorbed, the consensus seemed to be that they should've depicted Goku or even Goku's fight with Buu behind Vegeta. Now, the Alt Art version of the card does exactly that but doesn't change Vegeta's appearance on the card. It makes the standard SCR feel a bit more empty. Also unusual here is that these two, which to me are the coolest SCRs in the set due to their tie to an iconic moment in the series, are actually the most affordable. For the Alt Art SCR, though, it'll still run you many hundreds of dollars on the secondary market due to the rarity of this product and the SCRs within.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.