Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Bandages & Spike

Dragon Ball Super Card Game continues to preview more cards from the Critical Blow expansion based on the Fortuneteller Baba Saga.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortuneteller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards inspired by the Fortuneteller Baba Saga from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today's cards continue to feature Fortuneteller Baba's monster-themed warriors.

First, we have the warrior depicted… kind of… on Suke San, a Challenging Warrior. Suke San is also known as See-Through the Invisible Man. He isn't a particularly powerful warrior but his invisibility at first enables him to get the upper hand on Yamcha, before Yamcha is later able to defeat him.

Bandages the Mummy is another living dead warrior working for Baba. He is an expert in submission and defeating Yamcha, but is weaker than Goku.

Finally, we get another Spike the Devil Man card, featuring Baba's second-strongest fighter after Grandpa Gohan.

