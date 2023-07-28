Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Broly vs Gohan

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals two new cards from Zenkai Series - Critical Blow which feature Broly vs Gohan and a Broly SR.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

More Broly… and oddly, more horizontal cards. Is this something we will see a lot in this set or even future expansions beyond Zenkai Series – Critical Blow? Well, if so, I think that's pretty cool, as it adds diversity of artwork to a hobby that arguably has grown a bit stale when it comes to variety of illustrations. In addition to the horizontal Giant Meteor of Destruction card, which depicts the battle between Broly and Super Saiyan Gohan when Broly heads to Earth, we also have the first Super Rare reveal of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This Super Rare is the gold-stamped SS Broly, The Nightmare Begins, which shows the character in his green-haired Legendary Super Saiyan form. This card, too, is inspired by the second Broly movie.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!