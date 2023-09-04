Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Hire-Dragon

Dragon Ball Super Card Game expands the focus of its next set, Critical Blow, with cards featuring Hire-Dragon from the movies, AKA Icarus.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow started off with a very strong focus on one of the first Dragon Ball sagas: The Red Ribbon Army Saga. Specifically, the battle between Goku and Mercenary Tao. Later, we saw that focus broadened with cards from the following storyline: The Fortuneteller Baba Saga. Now, we're getting very random as we move into the Z-era movie timeline with cards based on what DBSCG calls "The Turles Saga," which is actually just the film Tree of Might. The cards focus on Hire-Dragon, a dragon whom Gohan bonds within these movies. Hire-Dragon is also known in the dub as Icarus.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

