Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Janemba Super Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Critical Blow includes a Janemba Super Rare. Have you pulled this card from packs yet?

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at another Super Rare from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today, we have two more Janemba cards. Janemba is the main villain of Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, the Buu Saga-era film that… well, due to its timing and certain quirks of the characters, such as Vegeta being dead and knowing about Super Saiyan 3 Goku, simply couldn't fit in the timeline. The film is widely seen as one of the best Z-era movies, partly because of Janemba as a villain. Janemba is Kid Buu-esque, in that he is an overpowered and pure evil force of nature that began as a jolly, fat, destructive, and playful monster.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series.

