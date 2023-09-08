Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Prison Planet Goku & Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Critical Blow combines the main reality seen in DBS with the Xenoverse seen in SDBH... kind of.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Normally, the versions of Goku and Vegeta that we see in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes-focused Black-colored section of DBSCG sets are the Xeno versions. However, depicted above are the standard, "main universe" depictions. Why? Well, The Prison Planet Saga brings characters from across the multi-verse that Xenoverse established into one screwed-up timeline for a terrible challenge. Now, does this retroactively make SDBH canon to the main Super line? Not really. Goku and Vegeta from the main Super timeline will likely never reference the events of this promotional story arc, which essentially makes the Prison Planet Saga versions of the standard Goku and Vegeta yet another branching reality. Follow? Kinda?

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

