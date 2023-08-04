Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Turtle School

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals new additions to the upcoming Critical Blow expansion featuring Turtle School characters Roshi & more.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today's new card reveals actually take a break from "The Broly Saga," which is what Dragon Ball Super Card Game dubs the sequence of movies including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly. Today's cards are taken from the World Tournament Saga, featuring some classic Toriyama characters. We have:

Krillin & Yamcha, Turtle School Expert

Master Roshi, Turtle School Patriarch

These cards balance out the darkness and intensity of the other artwork focusing on the Broly movies with light fun, which is what some of the "filler" content in the Z-era of the anime offered best. Sometimes, it was the low-key slice-of-life storytelling that made Dragon Ball what it was beyond the cosmos-shaking battles.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

