Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Ultimate Gohan Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the new Red-colored Leader from Critical Blow: Super Saiyan 2 Gohan awakens to Ultimate Gohan.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, we begin with the Super Hero-inspired Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Heading up the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow is a Gohan Leader that shows just how special his Ultimate (or Mystic) form is. The Leader Front shows Gohan in his Super Saiyan 2 form, listed as simply "Son Gohan." Normally, this would be considered a power-up applicable for the Awaken side of the Leader, but here it is as the lesser form. Flip the card over to reveal Son Gohan, Unfaltering Power, showing that he has powered up to his form that we saw awakened during the Buu Saga. Also, today's previews feature a horizontal card called Battle With the Red Ribbon Army, showing the fight from Gohan's bespectacled point-of-view as famously seen in the scene leading up to the first climactic fight in Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

