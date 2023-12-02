Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Awakening SPR

Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign form features on a new card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Article Summary New expansion Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination adds to Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

The sixth Zenkai Series set features a fifth God Rare card, joining previous heavy hitters.

Focused sagas include Future Trunks, Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power.

Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign is spotlighted in a gold-stamped Special Rare card.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Son Goku, Multiple Awakenings SPR references Goku's evolution using God Ki during the Tournament of Power. He ended up tapping into Ultra Instinct, a power that not even all deities can use, becoming one of the strongest combatants in any universe. First, he evolved into Ultra Instinct Sign, which was an unmastered version of the technique and form pictured above on this gold-stamped Special Rare. Ultra Instinct gets a lot of attention in this set, appearing on a Secret Rare and God Rare as well.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

