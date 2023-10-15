Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination Cards: Nappa Promo

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the first Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination promo card featuring Nappa and Vegeta on a Leader.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at a promo card coming out in association with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

We have a new Leader promo card. On the front side is Nappa as seen in the Saiyan Saga. Flip the card over to the Awaken side to reveal Vegeta & Nappa, Saiyan Invasion. Even the artwork here leans into the style of that era of Dragon Ball stories, as seen in the depiction of Vegeta. The first appearances of Vegeta showed him as shorter with more wild hair and angular features than the version of the character that would later be developed into one of anime's most iconic heroes.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

