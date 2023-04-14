Dragon Ball Super Reveals Power Absorbed SPR Showcase: Part 1 Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals their Special Rares from Power Absorbed witha special SPR Showcase photo series of the golden cards.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at the Special Rares from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed. Special Rares or SPRs are Gold Foil cards that are of a higher rarity than Super Rare and lower than Secret Rare. They come in two per booster box and are seen as some of the most exciting features of any set. Bandai has released a special photograph set giving us up close looks at all the set's SPRs.

Note that these SPRs use Gold Foil but are distinct from the "Gold Foil Alt Art" rarity from the Power Absorbed Collector's Booster. These cards can all be found in standard packs of Power Absorbed. The first card features the biggest hitters during the Tournament of Power in various forms: Golden Frieza, Android 17, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Ultimate Gohan. Then, both Android 21 and Android 17 get their own SPRs.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.