Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Frieza Fourth Form Frieza shows off his Fourth Form, which was originally his final transformation, in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Today's card previews are Freiza, Waiting To See and Frieza, Limitless Raw Power. The "Waiting To See" card features the same title we saw on the Goku and Vegeta cards, which shows that all three of these warriors were testing each other before revealing the truth of their new transformations. Both Goku and Vegeta had Super Saiyan Blue in their back pocket, which was essentially utilizing a Super Saiyan transformation while being in a Super Saiyan God state. This transformation, originally called the clunk name of "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan," became the signature form of Dragon Ball Super the way that Super Saiyan was the signature form of Z. Likewise, Frieza was hiding his Golden Frieza form, but unluckily for him, Super Saiyan Blue was the more powerful transformation.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.