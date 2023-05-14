Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Nikky, The Henchman Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off more Dead Zone-themed cards from the upcoming Resurgence expansion featuring Nikky, the Henchman.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Nikky, Malevolent Henchman wraps up the trio of Garlic Jr. Dead Zone henchmen that we began in yesterday's previews for Resurgence. When taking a cursory look at Nikky's name, it appears that he breaks from the spice theme of Garlic and his henchmen. However, "Nikky" is actually a reference to cinnamon. In Japan, "Nikki" is a nickname for the spice. The other card is Garlic Jr., Invitation to Eternal Darkness. This card references the titular Dead Zone, which is a horrific void that sucks in all around it. At the climax of the film, Gohan's inner rage surfaces and grants him the power to blast Garlic Jr. himself into the Dead Zone, winning the battle.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.