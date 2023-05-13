Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Sansyo & Ginger Sansyo & Ginger, Garlic Jr.'s henchmen from Dead Zone, get a feature in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Resurgence expansion.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Like the rest of the cards from the Red-colored section of the set, these feature characters from Dead Zone, the Dragon Ball Z movie that introduced the villain Garlic Jr. These cards are Sansyo, Malevolent Henchman, and Ginger, Malevolent Henchmen. Both of these are Garlic Jr.'s lackeys from the original movie. Their names, like Garlic, are based on spices. They both make cameo appearances in Fusion Reborn, a Z movie that would come out years later. That movie bought dead villains back, as it largely took place in Hell. Sansyo and Ginger both have Super states that they utilize to grow in power in battle against Goku and Piccolo.

