Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: SSB Rivalry SPR Dragon Ball Super Card Game gives fans a peek at the gleaming, golden Special Rare cards of Resurgence featuring Goku and Vegeta.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

In a previous spotlight on the cards from the upcoming Zenkai Series – Resurgence expansion, we showed the Super Rare version of this card. Now, Bandai is beginning to tease art for the Special Rares of this set. Special Rares, or SPRs, feature more golden foil that has a greater depth to its texture. Often, the golden stamp traces along the basic linework of the card, as you can see it outlining the bodies of these two rival Saiyans. They are also rarer than Super Rares. While Super Rares are five to a standard booster boxes, you can pull just two Special Rares from each booster box.

