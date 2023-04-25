Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023: Gowasu The Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black-themed Ultimate Deck 2023 from Dragon Ball Super Card Game will include cards with Gowasu and Zuno.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

Finally, some non-Zamasu or Goku Black cards from Ultimate Deck 2023. Gowasu, Easygoing Watch depicts the Supreme Kai of Universe 10, who was Zamasu's master. Gowasu attempted to teach Zamasu compassion and hope for mortals, while Zamasu continuously showed impatience that led to full-on hatred for non-deities. Zuno is also part of the Future Trunks Saga. In the previous saga, the Universe 6 Saga, Bulma, and Jaco approach him due to his role as knowing about everything to ever happen in the Dragon Ball Multiverse. In the Future Trunks Saga, Zamasu forces Zuno to tell him about the Super Dragon Balls so that he can make his fateful wish that led to the birth of Goku Black.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.