Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Android 16

Android 16 makes his play to save the world from the wicked Cell in this card from the newly released Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Zenkai Card from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Android 16, Final Wish continues to lean into the Green-colored section of Wild Resurgence's focus on Gohan's ascension. It was Android 16's sacrifice in attempting to protect the wildlife of Earth from the evil Cell that led to the android's demise. Cell cruelly crushed Android 16's skull right after 16 had given a speech to Gohan about how he had to let go of his reservations, give into anger, and protect the Earth from Cell. This act of cruelty from Cell, paired with Android 16's impassioned speech and meaningful sacrifice, is what pushed Gohan to transform into a Super Saiyan 2, which was, of course, one of the most iconic moments in the series.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

