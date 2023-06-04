Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Baby Possession

Dragon Ball Super Card Game continues its GT-era Baby Saga focus in the upcoming expansion Wild Resurgence with these two cards.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal more cards inspired by the Baby Saga of GT from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

To the left, we have Baby Parasitizing Complete. To the right, we have Vegeta, Tempered Body. Believe it or not, folks who haven't seen Dragon Ball GT, this is actually the same body. The parasitic Tuffle alien Baby launched a plan to eradicate the Saiyan race, and his master weapon was Vegeta. He possessed Vegeta and took control of his body, accessing not only the Super Saiyan transformation but advancing it and combining it with his own power to create the horrific form seen to the left, known as Super Baby 2.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

