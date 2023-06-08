Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Disguised Buu

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Wild Resurgence cards featuring Mr. Buu, the good version of Buu that split off from Evil Buu.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal more of the Dragon Ball GT-themed from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

A ton of Mr. Buu / Good Buu / Fat Buu cards! The first one is just hilarious. This card shows Buu's ability to shape his face like putty into whatever shape is needed. During the Buu Saga from Z, Buu actually shapes his face like this to appear as the celebrity Barry Kahn. Buu does this in an attempt to do what every male character in Dragon Ball has done at some point in the series' history: be wildly weird to women. Barry himself later took a larger role in Dragon Ball Super during the making of the Great Saiyanman movie.

