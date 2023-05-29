Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Son Goku Secret Rare Son Goku, Peace Resolution SCR has been revealed as one of the Secret Rares from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the Secret Rares, or SCRs, from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Son Goku, Peace Resolution gives another perspective of one of the most prevalent sequences in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This is the climax of The Cell Games. Gohan has transformed into a Super Saiyan 2 and Goku has given his life in attempt to save the world from a self-destructing Cell. Now, Cell has regenerated on Earth and Gohan's final Kamehameha isn't enough… until Goku uses King Kai's power to talk to his son, supporting him from the other side.

Tomorrow, we reveal the God Rare of Wild Resurgence.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series.

