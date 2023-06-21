Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: SS2 Gohan Super Rare

Gohan displays his Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 forms in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series - Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another set of cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

First, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan features a golden, gleaming Super Rare called Unleashing Awakened Rage. This card will look great with that gold stamped foil highlighting Gohan's aura and strike against Perfect Cell, which put the ultimate bio-android into a state of uncertainty as he witnessed Gohan's ascension. The card to the right is made to match yesterday's Goku card that we spotlighted. Titled SS Son Gohan, Showing the Results of Training, this card displays Gohan in his standard Super Saiyan form. It references Gohan's time spent training with Goku in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, where he first transformed into a Super Saiyan and showed hints of his ascension beyond the form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

