Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Whis & Beerus Super Rare

Whis & Beerus get Super Rare cards in the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set from Bandai, Zenkai Series - Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we begin to spotlight cards from the multi-colored section of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The multi-colored section of Wild Resurgence bows to the deities of Dragon Ball Super. We have two Super Rares here, including Whis, Angel's Teachings; and Beerus, Judge of Ruin. These two ushered in a new era, initially posing a threat as Beerus tends to destroy planets without a single thought, but their true purpose was revealed after Beerus opted not to demolish Earth. What Beerus and Whis brought to the franchise was God Ki, a new kind of energy and a path to different transformations for Goku and Vegeta. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Xeno Trunks is also able to access God Ki with the Super Saiyan God transformation ceremony.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

