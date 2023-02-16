Dragon Ball: The Breakers Launches Season 2 Today Vegeta, back when he was a supervillain, makes his appearance in Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which launched today.

Bandai Namco has officially released Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, bringing in a ton of new content to spice up your chances of surviving a major villain. This season brings one of the most challenging supervillains Earth has ever seen as we get Vegeta back when he first made his presence known and was far more of a jerk than we know him today. It will be up to you and the others to stop him, including when he transforms into his Great Ape form. We got more info and the trailer below, as Season 2 is officially live.

"Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers introduces Vegeta, the Saiyan Prince, as its latest Raider. Like all Raiders, Vegeta can evolve through during each match, growing his power and arsenal with each transformation."

First Form: Saibaman – As the Raider, players start the match as one of many Saibaman on the map where they can switch control between each. They can evolve by having their HP reach zero or by using the "self-destruct" skill on a Survivor.

Second form: Nappa – Nappa can evolve by defeating civilians and injuring Survivors. He can also plant Saibaman to ambush players and use a Scouter to highlight nearby Survivors. If Nappa fills his evolution energy, or if he is defeated by Survivors, he can evolve to Vegeta.

Third form: Vegeta – Vegeta gives players abilities such as using a Scouter to highlight nearby Survivors or "Call Nappa" skill to search for Survivors if he was not previously defeated. Players can transform from Vegeta into the Great Ape – this Raider's fourth and final form – in two ways. They can create a Power Ball, an energy sphere used by Saiyans that mimics the full moon. They can also gather all seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron, who will then create a full moon enabling them to transform.

Fourth form: Great Ape – Vegeta's final form as the Great Ape is the most powerful Raider in the game, giving players devastating attacks and a wide range of moves. He is also invulnerable to attacks anywhere except his one weakness – his tail.