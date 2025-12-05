Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Khan, Evolution Game Studio

Dragon Khan Confirms Free Demo Launch Date

Third-person action-adventure game Dragon Khan has released a new trailer while confirming the launch date of the game's free demo

Article Summary Dragon Khan free demo launches on Steam in January 2026, revealed with a new gameplay trailer.

Play as Botu, a dragon-human hybrid mastering real-world-inspired martial arts combat.

Harness dragon abilities like claws, venomous bite, whip-like tail, flight, and unlock latent magic powers.

Explore Ithannar’s hand-painted fantasy world, filled with ancient ruins, mythical beings, and epic adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Evolution Game Studio has confirmed they are launching a free demo for the game Dragon Khan. This will be your chance to try out the third-person action RPG set in the exotic world of Ithannar, where you become a hybrid dragon/human known as a Botu. Enjoy tehj latest trailer here as the demo will launch for Steam on January 8, 2026.

Dragon Khan

Merging non-linear metroidvania progression and third-person action-adventure gameplay, Dragon Khan immerses players in a vibrant, enchanted world steeped in ancient magic. Play as Botu, a dragon-human hybrid, whose mixed blood has rendered him an outcast. Proficient in hand-to-hand combat, Botu utilizes martial arts techniques inspired by real-world fighting styles, the gameplay emphasizing player skill and precision.

However, there's more in his arsenal than just his fists — thanks to Botu's draconian heritage, players can also utilize razor-sharp claws, a powerful, venomous bite, and a whip-like tail in battle. He also boasts a pair of powerful wings, allowing for strategic movement and tactical aerial assaults against enemies. Botu's dragon lineage also offers something deeper than physical traits: latent magic power, the full potential of which is unlocked throughout his journey.

Martial Arts Mastery: Featuring fluid, dynamic movement that emphasizes player control, Dragon Khan deeply integrates martial arts elements in its combat. Players can freely combine different fighting styles, experimenting with what suits their playstyle best.

Immersive Fantasy Setting: Explore the mystical world of Ithannar, home to diverse dragon races and all manner of magical creatures. Players will journey through a gorgeous hand-painted land filled with ancient ruins, lush forests, and treacherous landscapes.

Become a Dragon of Legend: Thanks to Botu's draconian blood, players have access to more than just hand-to-hand combat. Powerful jaws, vicious claws, and a whip-like tail also make up the half-dragon's arsenal, making for a fun and varied gameplay experience. Oh, and did we mention flight?

