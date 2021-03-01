Dragon Quest Tact Launches The Slime Festival Event

Square Enix will be launching a new event into Dragon Quest Tact as players will be able to experience the Slime Festival. From now until March 24th, the game will be bringing you various limited-time events and promotions for you to engage in, all centered around the cute but deadly creatures in the game. The story of the event has Mindini and the gang running into a giant horde of slimes that popped out of an out-of-control teleportal. Causing all sorts of chaos for you to deal with as you now have to wrangle them all, including their leaders, the Emperor Slime and Queen Slime. Unlike other events where much of what happens will stay the same, the company will be posting notices both in the game with alerts and on social media of new changes which will be happening almost every day. So this particular event will be ever-changing and filled with new stuff to do over the next three weeks. We have a few more details of what the event will entail, best of luck to you!

Event Quests: Players can earn Slime Fest Medals by playing these quests, which can be exchanged for various rewards.

Slime Fest Boss Battles: Players can earn tons of Slime Fest Medals and the Slime Dagger and Slime Wand equipment by taking on the Queen Slime and Dragon Slime bosses.

Monster Scouting: Dragon Quest Tact players can scout for the S-Rank Queen Slime and A-Rank Dragon Slime for a limited time.

Login Bonus: Players will be treated to several rounds of campaign login bonuses throughout the Slime Festival. The first round is available now, and players can earn Gems, Queen Slime SP Scout Vouchers and more by logging in daily.