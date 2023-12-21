Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonis Games, Eresys, H.P. Lovecraft, lovecraftian

Dragonis Games Releases New Lovecraftian Game Eresys

Dragonis Games has released their latest game Eresys, which plays off Lovecraftian themes to bring you a co-op horror title.

Article Summary Dragonis Games debuts co-op Lovecraftian horror game Eresys on Steam.

Players face eldritch entities and gather items to complete a dark ritual.

Eresys features smart AI, unpredictable events, and resource management.

Game mechanics include managing oil lamps for safety and collecting blood.

Indie game developer and publisher Dragonis Games have released their latest horror title, as Eresys is now available on Steam. This is a co-op game that has a ton of Lovecraftian themes, as you'll have to focus on teamwork as a part of four who face your fears together. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

Eresys

After being expelled from the cult, a deranged former member has opened a Void Portal on a secluded island, unleashing horrific entities that have already claimed the lives of many. You and your fellow cultists must work together to send the entities back to where they came from and seal the portal to prevent further destruction. To accomplish this, you must locate and gather the resources needed to make offerings at the altars and perform the final ritual. Time is of the essence. Can you and your team complete the task before the entities overrun the island and unleash their terror on the world beyond?

Smart AI – Those entities are not your typical kind of "Monsters." They will calculate all your choices and actions. This will also have an immediate impact on their AI and create new ways to devour you.

– Those entities are not your typical kind of "Monsters." They will calculate all your choices and actions. This will also have an immediate impact on their AI and create new ways to devour you. Unexpected Events – It could be a small coin or an idol, anything that is linked to the occult that could trigger a surprising and unexpected event. You never know what is hiding behind each item.

– It could be a small coin or an idol, anything that is linked to the occult that could trigger a surprising and unexpected event. You never know what is hiding behind each item. Safe Houses – Houses and other buildings can provide temporary safety. Hidden lootable items and resources can be found, which you will need to complete the final ritual.

– Houses and other buildings can provide temporary safety. Hidden lootable items and resources can be found, which you will need to complete the final ritual. Caves – Caves can offer a brief respite from danger and a source of resources, but be wary – they may also conceal sinister surprises.

– Caves can offer a brief respite from danger and a source of resources, but be wary – they may also conceal sinister surprises. The Book – Players must decide who carries the powerful tome, the book of the order, which can banish the ancient entity once it is complete.

– Players must decide who carries the powerful tome, the book of the order, which can banish the ancient entity once it is complete. Pages – The book of the order has missing pages, to complete the final ritual, you will have to gather every missing page.

– The book of the order has missing pages, to complete the final ritual, you will have to gather every missing page. Victims – The enchanted victims and other resources can be found around the island which was used by the cultist. You have to gather their blood and fill your vials with it.

– The enchanted victims and other resources can be found around the island which was used by the cultist. You have to gather their blood and fill your vials with it. The Oil Lamps – The Entities have been in the void for eons, and they are not familiar with the Light. Stick together with your teammates with at least two lamps lit. This will be one of the many ways to keep them at a distance. Remember that you will need oil to refill the lamps.

– The Entities have been in the void for eons, and they are not familiar with the Light. Stick together with your teammates with at least two lamps lit. This will be one of the many ways to keep them at a distance. Remember that you will need oil to refill the lamps. Altars – Altars are manifestations from the necroworld summoned by the expelled cultist. Offer them blood, and they will reward you with blood spheres.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!