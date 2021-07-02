Dragonologist's Delight Is Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

A new event has gone live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and its main feature is one of the most coveted kinds of Oddity encounters: Dragons. For the next week, Dragon Oddities will be boosted in the game and players will be tasked with returning Foundables to Oddies Page III and IV. Here are the full details for the Dragonologist's Delight event and its accompanying Special Assignment for players to complete.

Niantic posted the following details for their Dragonologist's Delight event to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

From July 2 at 11 a.m. PT – July 8 at 11 a.m. PT, look to the sky for the following: Sightings of Peruvian Vipertooth, Chinese Fireball, Welsh Green and Antipodean Opaleye Oddities. Special Portmanteaus containing Peruvian Vipertooth Eggs, Chinese Fireball Eggs, Welsh Green Eggs and Antipodean Opaleye Eggs will be found on the Map. During this event, there will be an additional challenge for players. If players are able to collect over 5 million Dragon Eggs, they will unlock reduced brew times for Healing, Wit-Sharpening and all Exstimulo Potions during July Community Day. If achieved, there will be a 25% base reduction or 50% total reduction with Master Notes Good luck!

As with most Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events, the Dragonologist's Delight comes with a Special Assignment. Here are the tasks and rewards:

Pick up 15 Ingredients or Portmanteaus from the Map: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 12 Welsh Green: 6 Snowdrop

Defeat 12 Peruvian Vipertooth: 4 Unicorn Hair

Defeat 10 Chinese Fireballs: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Defeat 10 Antipodean Opaleye: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Return 6 Dragon Egg Fragments to Oddities Page III: 1 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books

Return 6 Dragon Egg Fragments to Oddities Page IV: Defense Against the Dark Arts Books

Bonus Rewards: 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 3 Spell Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Best of luck out there, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players! Stay tuned for more information on this month's as-of-yet unannounced Brilliant Events.