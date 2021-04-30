Dragons Descend On Pokémon GO In May 2021 Events

Are you having trouble completing that Dragon-type task from the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO? Well, the clouds have parted, the sun is shining, and it's a brand new day, fellow Pokémon trainer. Your troubles are over. In the upcoming Luminous Legends X event, Dragon-types will be the featured event spawns along with Fairy-types.

Here's what we know so far about Dragon-types in the upcoming Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO:

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you're extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild!

That right there is confirmation of at least three Dragon-types in the wild. I'm guessing based on previous events featuring these Pokémon that Dratini and Bagon will be somewhat common, which is great. Those who struggled to find enough to get Page Two of the "All-in-One 151" Research are going to be all set.

The "extremely lucky" bit, though, spells out a future for Goomy that most of us likely already expect for all Dragon-types in Pokémon GO. It's looking as if Goomy will be the new addition to the Gible, Deino, Axew, and Noibat level of rarity.

There will be other ways to obtain Dragon-type Pokémon during this event, though.

Gible will be available in 7 KM eggs.

Alolan Exeggutor, which is indeed part Dragon, will be in Tier Three raids.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will unlock encounters with Gible. That's pretty great news!

Now, it all comes down to what exactly the Gible task is and how rare it ends up being. Sometimes, certain tasks end up even rarer than wild encounters, but I'm hoping that's not the case.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of this event as we get closer, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.