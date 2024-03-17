Posted in: Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma 2 Releases New Overview Video Ahead Of Launch

Ian McShane takes you on a guided tour of Dragon’s Dogma 2, as Capcom prepares for the game's release on PC and consoles this week.

Article Summary Capcom unveils a new preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2 with Ian McShane’s introduction.

The video gives a seven-minute sneak peek of the game ahead of its March 22 launch.

Explores the parallel world's story with Queen Regent Disa and empress Nadinia.

Highlights include the elven enclave Sacred Arbor and unique Pawn skills.

Capcom released a brand new video for Dragon's Dogma 2, as we got a better look at the game ahead of its launch this week. The company decided tog o all out this week as they created this specifically to entice anyone and everyone who has never checked out the series before, as we got an introduction from Ian McShane. Which is a sentence I didn't think I'd be typing for anything outside a John Wick video game. McShane does his best to present everything you need to know about the game and the franchise as a whole while the team provides you with over seven minutes worth of footage from the sequel. Enjoy the video as the game will launch on March 22, 2024, for PC vis Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Dragon's Dogma 2

In Dragon's Dogma 2, players experience the tale of the Arisen, a champion whose heart is stolen by the Dragon. While the sequel's setting mirrors the lush rolling hills of the cult classic Dragon's Dogma™ and its Dark Arisen expansion, this original adventure takes place in a parallel world containing two nations with distinct approaches to the Dragon threat. Queen Regent Disa has installed a false Arisen to maintain control of the kingdom of Vermund for her son. Meanwhile, the beastren nation of Battahl considers the otherworldly Pawns to be a source of misfortune and have turned to worship of the Lambent Flame and their empress Nadinia to ward off calamity. The showcase provided a look at some of the destinations that quests can lead players to, such as the reclusive elven enclave of Sacred Arbor. The elves there communicate in their own language, and Pawns capable of understanding their speech will translate for the Arisen while in your party. Pawns can also specialize in other skills, making each of their personalities more distinct.

