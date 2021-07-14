Dread Hunger Will Be Released Sometime This Fall

Digital Confectioners announced this morning that Dread Hunger will be making its way to PC sometime this Fall. The game has basically been sitting in Early Access on Steam for the better part of two years as they have been steadily but slowly making improvements to it. Now it looks like the team is finally poised to release the game in full. When it does come out, the final version of maps, characters, and gameplay updates will come with The Great Hunt update, which brings a new map called The Summit and a new character known as The Hunter with a new enemy in the Polar Bear. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer as we wait for a release date.

Dread Hunger immerses players in a rich world of 19th century Arctic exploration where eight player-controlled 'Explorers' depend on each other for survival—but two of them are 'Thralls' determined to sabotage the mission! Players use voice chat to role play and give life to their chosen character aboard the ship while completing objectives in an action-adventure game world. The six Explorers must work together to gather resources to power the ship towards its destination while contending with the harsh climate. Meanwhile, Thralls plot to poison food, massacre crewmembers, detonate explosives in the ship, plunder resources, and invoke dark magic to undermine the mission—all while pretending to be loyal Explorers. Starvation, wolves, cannibal attacks, and other gruesome fates abound, any misplaced trust can quickly lead to a knife in the back. When food is sparse, fellow crewmates appear more and more appetizing. Survive the Arctic : Build fires to stay warm, fend off wolves and other predators, and hunt for food to stay alive in the brutal and unforgiving Canadian Arctic

Survive the Arctic : Build fires to stay warm, fend off wolves and other predators, and hunt for food to stay alive in the brutal and unforgiving Canadian Arctic

Betray Your Friends : Feed them tainted food, lure animals to attack them, hex them with blood magic, or if all else fails… just shoot them in the back

Roleplay Your Character : Add flavor and personality to your character by using integrated voice chat and your in-game actions. Play as the Captain, Navigator, Engineer, Cook, Doctor, Chaplain, Royal Marine, or Hunter, all equipped with a unique starting kit and passive ability.

You Are What You Eat : In the Arctic, you must make grim choices to stay fed; butcher bodies and use the pieces as weapons—or food

Captain a Ship : Steer a 19th century warship around (or into) icebergs and find coal for the ever-hungry boiler to keep the ship moving… or blow it up
Brave a Perilous World: Plan around a full day and night cycle, contend with unexpected whiteouts, and try to outrun a massive blizzard that looms over the expedition

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dread Hunger: Update Two (The Great Hunt) | Trailer (https://youtu.be/xfeobdbMYCk)