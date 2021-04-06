Magic: The Gathering's "Prismari Performance" Performs Like Magic

Wizards of the Coast is further proving their adeptness in crafting Commander preconstructed decks! Previously, we reported how the "Lorehold Legacies" Magic: The Gathering precon shored up issues previously held by white and red decks, but the blue/red "Prismari Performance" deck has no such prior problems. As such, this deck exhibits a relatively uninhibited example of what a blue and red precon should look like. In this article, we will show a few of the new cards from the deck that could be used in different, really cool ways. This deck was revealed by the Commander VS channel on Youtube, and you can find that video by clicking here.

Rousing Refrain

Rousing Refrain, one of the new cards from "Prismari Performance", is another red ritual in the same vein as Mana Geyser or Jeska's Will (both cards which work wonders in any red-inclusive build!), but this card does more than either of those cards, generally. As it contains a clause in its main text that suspends it upon resolution, Rousing Refrain acts much like Chronomantic Escape, a card from Future Sight (and Time Spiral Remastered). This will allow the player casting it to gain a bunch of mana each time Rousing Refrain recurs (and it likely will).

Sly Instigator

Sly Instigator, a new blue card, doesn't fit in with the general populace of cards with goad (which are mostly red, white, or green), but that's just what we want! This one card in particular could keep an opponent from reducing your life total to zero by forcing that player to defeat another player entirely with the thing that could prove lethal to you. This card might be good in a Mairsil, the Pretender deck much like the one we wrote on earlier, even if it can't go into a Marisi, Breaker of the Coil deck.

Radiant Performer

Have you ever needed a Dualcaster Mage with a dose of something strong to buff its effect to insane levels? Well, now you can get that in "Prismari Performance" with Radiant Performer! As a 5-drop, this red creature will be a bit tougher to cast but for that sort of effect, the card will be well worth it. We can see Radiant Performer going into any deck where spells with single targets like to be copied, such as Zada, Hedron Grinder or Feather, the Redeemed.

The final Magic: The Gathering card we will be discussing here is Elementalist's Palette. A new staple for any Zaxara, the Exemplary deck, this card will make any deck that utilizes "X"-costed spells into something even more formidable. Mizzix of the Izmagnus likes this. Even Rosheen Meanderer likes this. Extra mana is great and something that most any Commander player knows is a vital resource for their format. As we don't know what the other three decks hold within them, we can't say that this is the big mana rock from the release, but it may well be!

If you are liking these preconstructed Magic: The Gathering decks for Commander so far, it behooves us to inform you that they'll be out on April 23rd, but might be able to be gotten at your local game store one week prior, on April 16th. It never hurts to ask! You can find the decklists for the precons revealed so far by clicking here. Are you excited for the "Prismari Performance" Commander 2021 precon? Let us know in the comments below!