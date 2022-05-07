Dread X Collection 5 Delayed Until Later This Month

Indie publisher DreadXP revealed this week that they'll be pushing back Dread X Collection 5 to be released in a couple of weeks. This one is a bit of an oddity as it was originally slated to come out on May 5th, and it's only being pushed back about two weeks to May 20th. However, they gave no explanation as to why it was being delayed in the first place. We're guessing the short delay is being caused for one of two reasons. The first and most likely is that the game needs an extra couple of weeks to get refined and ready for release. The second, which isn't unheard of when it comes to collections, is that a game had to be pulled from it and now they need to set it up without that title. In any case, we'll see the game drop next Friday.

Dread X Collection 5 transports players to terrifying locales like haunted nightclubs, dark carnivals, haunted puppet shows, the country Finland in the year 1888, a karaoke bar toilet, and so much more! Based around the theme of "entertainment", the collection brings forth 12 delightfully twisted short-form nightmares from the creators of such indie hits as 0°N 0°W, Lakeview Cabin, Sylvio, and The Mortuary Assistant. While all games in the collection are horror-themed, they each have their unique takes on what truly makes a great horror experience. From shotgun-blasting hordes of the undead and escaping a crazed carnival killer, to taking part in a life or death game of 'find the flowers', and carrying an egg on a spoon, there's lots of twisted horror goodness to be had in Dread X Collection 5.