Dread X Collection 5 Will Be Released In Early May

DreadXP has revealed a proper release date for Dread X Collection 5 as the set will be coming out for PC in early May. The team behind the latest entry in the horror game anthology has been teasing all of the individual titles for the past few weeks, gearing you up for what's to come. We honestly thought this would drop sometime in October for the proper Halloween pop many horror titles get, but this time around they've surprised us as they announced this past week the collection will be released on May 5th.

The series originally started back in the Spring of 2020 as they have produced several collections of carefully curated short horror titles from several independent game developers. To this point the series has released 41 different games, with each collection having its own thematic concept and direction for fans to enjoy as every dev who has contributed to it was given full creative freedom within the guise of the genre. This new edition brings the total count of horror shorts to 53. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see the next game in just over two weeks.

Based around the theme of "entertainment", the collection brings forth 12 delightfully twisted short-form nightmares from the creators of such indie hits as 0°N 0°W, Lakeview Cabin, Sylvio, and The Mortuary Assistant. Dread X Collection 5 transports players to terrifying locales like haunted nightclubs, dark carnivals, haunted puppet shows, the country Finland in the year 1888, a karaoke bar toilet, and so much more! While all games in the collection are horror-themed, they each have their unique takes on what truly makes a great horror experience. From shotgun-blasting hordes of the undead and escaping a crazed carnival killer, to taking part in a life or death game of 'find the flowers', and carrying an egg on a spoon, there's lots of twisted horror goodness to be had in Dread X Collection 5.