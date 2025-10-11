Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CampFire Studio, Dream Garden

Dream Garden Receives Early November Release Date

Create the virtual zen garden of your dreams in Dream Garden, as the game has been confirmed for launch on Steam this November

Article Summary Dream Garden launches in early November, bringing soothing zen garden creation to PC players.

Customize your landscape with trees, ponds, bridges, weather effects, and changing seasons.

Relax as you build detailed dioramas, tracing intricate sand patterns with intuitive tools.

No timers or limits—Dream Garden offers a tranquil, meditative, stress-free experience for all.

Indie game developer and publisher Campfire Studio announced that they have an official release date set for their latest game, Dream Garden. In case you missed this one, the game lets you make a custom zen garden however you wish with different structures, sand, plants, and even weather conditions for you to create a small virtual biome you can play with. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game comes out on November 3, 2025.

Dream Garden

Relax and immerse yourself in Dream Garden, a cozy simulation game about building perfect little garden dioramas with zen sand sculptures, lily-speckled ponds, trees, bridges, and more. Just sit back, de-stress and build to your heart's content. Choose from a range of trees, bushes, stones, flowers to more to turn your garden into a lush natural paradise. Arrange each item individually or paint them into the landscape using the brush tool. Change the landscape to your tastes: raise hills, dig ponds, channel rivers, and fill your garden with sand, grass or pebbles.

Use man-made decorations like lamps and bridges to tie everything together. Use the rake tool to trace stunning patterns into the sand and pebbles, just like a real life Japanese zen garden. Combine tactility, meditation and art into a delightful creative experience. Use detailed customization to change the seasons, the time of day, the weather, and more. Adjust the level of precipitation and discover the beauty of 'intermediate' seasons – transporting your garden to early autumn mornings or late winter snowfall. We created Dream Garden in the hopes of offering a refuge from the stress of day to day life. Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of the garden and create to your heart's content.

Craft delightful garden dioramas

Shape the landscape with hills, rivers, ponds, and pebbles

Add decorations both natural and manmade

Arrange items individually or paint them in with the brush tool

Trace zen sand patterns with the rake

A tranquil, meditative atmosphere

Build without limits, timers or stress

