Dredge Receives New Free September Update

Those of you who have been enjoying Dredge can now experience a little more content with improvements as Team17 has released a free update.

Team17 and Black Salt Games have released a new free update this week for Dredge, giving you some new content as well as several improvements. The biggest addition this time around is that you can now customize your boat and expand the bestiary as you'll now scour the depths for 13 creepy new "craberrations." The game has added a Painter character in the staring area where you can talk to him and choose new items for the craft, including a flag and a new lick of paint. Youc an also find items to spruce up the ship in the sea, and unlock new options with things you capture/find. We have the full patch notes below.

Dredge Update: v1.3.0: Features

Added Boat Customization After you've acquired your dredge crane as part of the main story, a new character will set up shop at Little Marrow – The Painter! He'll be able to make adjustments to your boat's appearance. The Painter starts with some basic options available, but you'll be able to discover additional paint ingredients and flag designs.

Added crab aberrations (craberrations).

Added a new filter to the Encyclopedia to display Crabs.

Added a number of new shipwrecks around the world.

Adjustments

Equipment tooltips now display the previously hidden "Aberration Catch Bonus" statistic. Slightly buffed some of these values on some rods.

Rebalanced crab pots slightly. All crab pots provide some aberration catch bonus, with higher tier / special pots offering a larger bonus. Mouth of The Deep catch rate and duration were reduced to make progressing the crab pot tech tree more meaningful.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where in very rare cases, the game would take longer than expected to save. Losing power during this time would cause save files (and in some cases, backup save files) to become corrupt.

Added a new font that should handle Japanese characters better and prevent them from falling back to using Chinese characters in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the boat upgrade purchase button too quickly could cause the screen to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where some areas of the sea floor reported that they were 100m+ deep when they clearly were not.

Fixed an issue where some achievements would not trigger immediately if the last thing they required was for you to catch a crab.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the map screen if it was switched to another screen while a marker was being placed.

Fixed some small animation issues.

