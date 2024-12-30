Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Black Salt Games, Dredge

Dredge Releases New Collector's Edition For Switch & PS5

Dredge has a new Collector's Edition available for players to enjoy, which comes with all released content and some special items

Black Salt Games and Team17 have released a special edition of the game Dredge for players who really want to take owning the game to a new level. The Collector's Edition, which you can see here, comes with a ton of materials that fans of the game will love. This version comes with the main game on either PS5 or Nintendo Switch with all the DLC included, as well as exclusive artwork and a reversible inlay. For the physical items, you're getting a replica of the mysterious Sign of Ruin talisman, a double-sided poster featuring the new artwork on one side and the original artwork on the other, a fold-out nautical chart of The Marrows and the surrounding archipelagos, a sticker set of map markers, and a complete hardback compendium of all fish and their aberrant variants. Both versions are available now.

Dredge

In Dredge, step into the boots of a down-on-their-luck fisherman and explore a collection of remote islands while scouring the surrounding depths for a variety of fish and valuable, deep-sea curios. Once your trawler is full, sell your spoils while completing quests and unraveling more about each area's peculiar denizens. Reinforce your vessel, skills, and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more secluded lands, but keep a close eye on the time. You might not like what finds you in the dark…

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth .

Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth . Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities.

Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities. Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat's capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios .

Research special equipment and upgrade your boat's capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios . Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations.

Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations. Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use your abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark.

