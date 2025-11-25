Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Monumental Collab

Drowned Lake Launches All-New Playtest On Steam

You can sign up to try out the latest playtest for the new horror title Drowned Lake, available right now on PC via Steam

Article Summary Drowned Lake launches new horror playtest on Steam, inviting PC players to explore a sinister Brazilian forest.

Experience a non-linear narrative from three unique perspectives—firefighter, journalist, and fisherman.

Collect evidence, solve puzzles, and unravel dark secrets inspired by Brazilian folklore and legends.

Your choices and noise levels affect gameplay, increasing danger from lurking supernatural threats in the night.

Indie game developer Monumental Collab and publisher Critical Reflex have launched a new playtest for their upcoming horror game, Drowned Lake. If you haven't seen the game before, you take on the perspecitve of three strangers who have all been drawn to the titular location when a documentarian named Bento suddenly goes missing. As you attempt to locate him, you quickly discover that the lake has a hidden past that slowly comes to light as you explore. You can sign up for the test right now on the game's Steam page, as no details of how long it would run were provided.

Drowned Lake

Deep in Brazil's coastal forest is the Drowned Lake, an area of sinister folk tales and legends, where many who trespass never return. When a young student goes missing, it sets off a twisted story to discover the truth. Explore your surroundings by boat, collecting evidence with a fishing rod while solving puzzles in first-person adventure-like segments. But try to avoid disturbing these troubled waters too much. Remember: you're not safe here.

A Non-linear Horror Story, Told From Three Perspectives: Explore the most forbidding reaches of the forest as a firefighter, a journalist and an elderly fisherman. Unravel the mystery and each character's true motives in an interactive narrative where your choices matter.

Explore the most forbidding reaches of the forest as a firefighter, a journalist and an elderly fisherman. Unravel the mystery and each character's true motives in an interactive narrative where your choices matter. Scour Dark Waters for the Truth: Collect evidence and uncover what hides beneath the surface of the Drowned Lake by exploring, fishing, investigating, and solving puzzles.

Collect evidence and uncover what hides beneath the surface of the Drowned Lake by exploring, fishing, investigating, and solving puzzles. Beware Making Noise: As you probe the forest's farthest depths, your choices and actions may increase your noise level, attracting unwanted attention from the horrors of the night.

As you probe the forest's farthest depths, your choices and actions may increase your noise level, attracting unwanted attention from the horrors of the night. Discover the Nightmares of Brazilian Folklore: Experience a tragic, twisted tale inspired by the unique melting pot of Brazilian culture and mythology.

Experience a tragic, twisted tale inspired by the unique melting pot of Brazilian culture and mythology. Investigate in First-Person Mode: Navigate narrow areas, complete intricate puzzles, and experience the true terrors the darkness hides in first-person POV sections inspired by escape rooms and classic horror games.

