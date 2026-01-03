Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dstroy 2, Fully Bugged

Dstroy 2 Releases Free Demo With 2026 Steam Release Plans

You can play a free demo of the 2D pixel-art puzzle-action adventure game Dstroy 2 as the team are planning a full release this year

Dstroy 2 is a 2D pixel-art puzzle-action game inspired by Bomberman, reviving a 1995 MS-DOS classic.

Battle through Classic, Roots, and Paint modes with bots or friends, plus a tough survival challenge.

The full release aims for 2026 with more features, including an Adventure mode and Steam achievements.

Indie game developer and publisher Fully Bugged has released a free demo for Dstroy 2, as they are planning a release on Steam this year. The demo offers up a chance to play various modes with players in local co-op,m as they have yet to open up the game's online features for a title that's been 30 years in the making. Enjoy the info and trailer here before checking it out.

Dstroy 2

Dstroy 2 is a solo or couch co-op 2D pixel art puzzle-action adventure, and an orthogonal maze top-down Battle Royale competitive game inspired by the famous Bomberman game series. It's a sequel of Dstroy, our first game release in 1995 on MS-DOS. Classic features random bonuses and maluses, Roots focuses purely on skill, and Paint challenges players to cover the arena with their color using bombs and rare power-ups. All Tournament modes support bots for solo practice or filling missing player spots. Survival mode, playable solo or co-op, introduces a score-based challenge set in a sinking lava world with randomized layouts and only one life. The final version aims to offer Tournament and Survival modes for free, with the premium Adventure pack available for purchase along with Steam achievements, cards, and full Remote Play support.

Modes

( ): Adventure mode is actually available in the demo. It will be possible to play it Solo or Coop with friends, like the first Dstroy. Tournaments ( Vs 2 to 4 players ): Local tournaments (player VS players) propose 3 different modes (Classic, Roots, and Paint) with their own Gameplay. All are fully available in the demo and bring short intense and fun games sessions. Bots/AI are available for you to play and train when solo or when missing opponents to complete the roster.

( ): Local tournaments (player VS players) propose 3 different modes (Classic, Roots, and Paint) with their own Gameplay. All are fully available in the demo and bring short intense and fun games sessions. Bots/AI are available for you to play and train when solo or when missing opponents to complete the roster. Survival (solo or coop): It's a solo or co-op challenging Score ladder mode in a slowly sinking lava world that will start to catch up if you're too slow. With only one life even in coop, it's a difficult but rewarding mode to challenge your skills. Each game will offer a slightly random layout to spice it a little.

Tournaments

Classic . ( Vs ): Battle royal mode with multiple random bonuses and malus to spice up. The last one alive gets the victory point, three victories, and you're the winner of this game, 1 or up to 4 players. AI Bots available.

. ( ): Battle royal mode with multiple random bonuses and malus to spice up. The last one alive gets the victory point, three victories, and you're the winner of this game, 1 or up to 4 players. AI Bots available. Roots . ( Vs ): No randomness here, just skills! Basic main bonuses on smaller "square" battle arena maps like the good old days.

. ( ): No randomness here, just skills! Basic main bonuses on smaller "square" battle arena maps like the good old days. Paint (Vs): You have one minute to paint the maximum amount of ground area with your color to win the game. Kick the bombs to create Mega splash of paint or pick up random rare extra mushrooms with different effects that might help you, or not, on your path to victory.

