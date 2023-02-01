Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Miriam Special Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex gives Miriam, the new school nurse of Naranja / Uva Academy, a highly collectible Special Art Rare.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks, will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Special Art Rare (called Special Illustration Rare in English) from Violet ex.

Miriam is a new character who is introduced as a school nurse in Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. She uses Pokémon which are healing-themed, including Hypno, Pincurchin, Sawsbuck, Glalie, Eelektross, and Toxapex. She is drawn on this Special Art Rare Trainer by Akira Komayama, who has contributed over 200 cards to the Pokémon TCG since his debut in the Call of Legends set. Komayama has quite a presence in the Scarlet & Violet era so far, also contributing cards featuring Fuecoco, Katy standard, Katy Full Art, Toedscool, and Miraidon Art Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.